PlayStation has already killed porting its first-party single-player games to PC. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst saying so last month, even if only to staff, was pretty much the final nail in the coffin. Though it looks like part of the process is adding one more nail for good measure. In its annual report filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), language from the previous annual report that was scrubbed includes the one concerning the aforementioned PC ports.

Per a Game File report, the new filing lacks the line that stated that “Sony plans to continue its efforts to deploy its first-party titles to multiple platforms such as PC” from this year’s. This is technically the first public-facing admission of the change in strategy, even if it’s not a widely broadcasted one. Not that it needed to be so considering the amount of attention it’s garnering.

Interestingly, the report also notes another interesting change, this time in a word omission. A line that read in 2025 about the way PlayStation “aims to achieve sustainable and profitable business growth” now reads as “aims to achieve sustainable business growth”. On a purely business perspective, this sounds like cleaning up redundancy in the sentence, but some may interpret this as Sony admitting that profits are harder to come by with the memory shortage crisis.

PC Ports Out, AI In

Least surprisingly, there’s also the bit about “Sony is utilising AI to unleash the creativity of studios and further enhance the PlayStation experience”. It goes on to mention using AI “to route transactions more efficiently, and to personalise and recommend content for individual users in the PlayStation Store. Sony also aims to push visual fidelity forward and deliver higher quality gameplay experiences through continued investments in AI and machine learning”. It’s the era that we live in anyway, and people are free to take this as they wish.

If you’d like, you can give the document a read for yourself. The PlayStation-specific bits are labelled as the Game & Network services (G&NS) division.

(Source: US SEC via Game File)