Intel doesn’t appear to be done with its Raptor Lake SKU for mobile just yet. Supposedly, its Raptor Lake Next series lineup will be making its debut soon, and it will only be part of the HX Series

According to leakster Jaykihn, Intel could be planning on bringing the refresh to its non-Ultra Core Series lineup. As mentioned, the new laptop series will be part of its HX series, with up to a Core 9 model, complete with 24-cores, to boot.

Raptor Lake Next Mobile

HX only C9 8+16

C7 8+12

C7 6+8 (up from i5 6+8) No vPro/SIPP support — Jaykihn (@jaykihn0) June 21, 2026

Assuming that the it comes for laptops, this means that Intel is still intent on servicing high-power notebooks, although it won’t be strictly for gaming and professional visualisation alone. That said, those should still be part of its market categories.

Raptor Lake Far From Dead

It’s been previously reported that Intel plans to keep its Raptor Lake lineup going well into 2027, with the blue chipmaker looking to support the LGA 1700 chipset for a little while longer. Raptor Lake Next, for the record, is the official codename for its Core 200 Refresh series, which feels a bit confusing, given that Raptor Lake was the architecture codename for its 13th and 14th Gen desktop lineup. The most current generation is the Arrow Lake, which technically went through a (sort of) refresh of its own with the 200 Plus series, with the 270K Plus and 250K Plus.

Getting back on point, Jaykihn posted on X that Intel is planning on releasing three SKUs: two Core 7, and one Core 9 SKU. The Core 7 models will have a 6+8 and 8+12 cores configuration, while the Core 9 will have a 8+16 cores configuration. If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the same layout used by the company with its currently existing high-end Raptor Lake HX Series processors. Jaykihn also mentions that the new Raptor Lake Next series will not have vPro or SIPP support, meaning that it will not be heading for Intel’s platform stack and will be primarily for consumer and gaming laptops.

At the time of writing, Intel has not specified an exact date yet, but it is planning on rolling out Raptor Lake Refresh in 2027.

(Source: Jaykihn via X, Videocardz)