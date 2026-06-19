Tesla Malaysia will soon discontinue the one-time purchase option for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability package. The company reportedly shared the announcement through a now-expired Instagram Stories post which was initially sighted by Paultan.org, informing customers that they have until 30 June 2026 to purchase the feature outright.

Once the deadline passes, Tesla is expected to remove the perpetual licence option and shift FSD to a subscription-based model instead. However, the company has yet to confirm whether a local FSD subscription service will launch immediately after the cut-off date.

At present, Tesla Malaysia lists FSD as a RM32,000 add-on, while Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) costs RM16,000. Buyers who choose to purchase the former before the deadline will retain permanent access to the software package on their vehicle, assuming the feature eventually becomes available in Malaysia.

Also note that the purchase only applies to just one Tesla EV model which you own. In other words, if you own more than one, you’re required to buy a separate FSD package for your other models.

Part Of Tesla’s Global Shift To Subscriptions

The move follows Tesla’s broader global strategy to transition Full Self-Driving from a one-time purchase to a recurring subscription service. In January this year, company CEO and newly crowned trillionaire Elon Musk announced that the company would stop offering the feature as a standalone purchase option after 14 February 2026. Since then, Tesla has gradually rolled out the change across multiple markets.

The United States and Canada were the first to lose the one-time purchase option, replacing the US$8,000 (~RM33,000) licence with a US$99 (~RM410) monthly subscription. Tesla subsequently expanded the policy to Australia and New Zealand on 1 April, followed by the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, along with several European markets throughout May.

Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2026

FSD Still Not Available In Malaysia

While the deadline may encourage some Tesla owners to make a decision sooner rather than later, a major caveat remains. Tesla’s Full Self-Driving system is still not approved for use in Malaysia.

This means customers paying today are effectively purchasing future access to a feature that they cannot currently activate. Tesla has not provided any timeline regarding local regulatory approval, nor has it indicated when Malaysian owners can expect the software to become operational.

The company also has not clarified what happens after 30 June. If the one-time purchase option disappears before a subscription service launches locally, new owners could find themselves temporarily unable to add FSD altogether.

What Does FSD Actually Include?

Despite its name, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving package does not make a vehicle fully autonomous. Tesla categorises the system as “FSD (Supervised)”, requiring drivers to remain attentive and ready to take control at all times.

The package currently combines several advanced driver assistance functions. For navigation and driving, it can steer through city streets, negotiate intersections and roundabouts, perform lane changes, follow navigation routes, and respond to traffic lights, stop signs, pedestrians, and cyclists.

FSD also includes parking-related features such as Autopark, which automatically manoeuvres the vehicle into parking spaces. There’s also Smart Summon, which allows the vehicle to move within parking environments through the Tesla mobile app.

Additional features include adjustable driving profiles that alter the system’s behaviour and following distance, alongside Traffic-Aware Cruise Control functions that adapt the vehicle’s speed to surrounding traffic conditions.

Should You Really Buy It?

For existing Tesla owners who firmly believe FSD will eventually receive local approval, purchasing the package before 30 June may be the only opportunity to secure permanent access without paying an ongoing subscription fee. However, the decision is not without risk.

RM32,000 represents a significant premium for a feature that remains unavailable in Malaysia today, with no official activation timeline in sight. Even if regulatory approval eventually arrives, there is no guarantee it will happen soon.

Owners could end up waiting months or even years before gaining access to the software they paid for. In the worst-case scenario, approval may never materialise, leaving buyers with an expensive promise rather than a usable feature.

Remember, if you choose to purchase a FSD package, it is exclusively tied to your current model. Should you decide to upgrade to a different Tesla EV down the line, you’ll lose that permanent (yet expensive) access forever – provided that it ever gets activated to begin with.

(Source: paultan.org)