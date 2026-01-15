One of the main reasons to buy a Tesla EV was its Full Self-Driving feature, even if it has failed to live up to its name. Though in a month’s time, you won’t even be able to buy the feature any more. This is because company owner Elon Musk has announced that the feature will be subscription-only moving forward.

This comes via a post on X, with Musk stating that “Tesla will stop selling FSD after 14 February”. No reason for the decision was mentioned. But for what it’s worth, there’s also no mention of a price increase for the subscription model. For context, buying the Full Self-Driving feature outright costs US$8,000 (~RM32,392), while the subscription currently costs US$99 (~RM401) a month.

On one hand, the change will make minimal difference for those looking to either lease or only drive their Tesla for a short term. But anyone planning to do so for more than five years will definitely feel the financial effects. Of course, this only applies to markets that actually have access to Full-Self-Driving.

Locally, you can technically buy Full Self-Driving with your Tesla for RM32,000, so not too far from the US price. But while you can buy it, it won’t actually activate. And while laws are being worked on, trusting it completely and going hands-free is illegal while driving.

(Source: Elon Musk / X)