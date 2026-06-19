Back in 2024, Hotlink announced permanent quota upgrades for the Postpaid 45, 60 and 70 plans. It looks like these plans are gone now, and are replaced by two other plans, the Postpaid 50 and 75. On one hand, yes, they do cost more a month. But on the other, even the new Postpaid 50 offers vastly more data a month than the old Postpaid 70, to say nothing of the new Postpaid 75 plan.

Going in order, the Hotlink Postpaid 50 plan costs – you guessed it – RM50 a month. In exchange, you get 500GB of mobile data. To compare, the old Postpaid 70 offered 300GB. The new plans also don’t split the data quota into halves and restrict one of the halves to only 5G connectivity. This means that, should it happen, you could use up all of that data on 4G connectivity.

As for the Hotlink Postpaid 75, this obviously costs RM75 a month. But in exchange, you get 600GB of data, double the old Postpaid 70 plan. Similarly, your data here is not split, and as an added bonus, you also get free roaming to Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. You could also choose to get a device on a contract, just like you could with a Maxis postpaid plan.

For both plans, you get unlimited calls and SMS, as well as no hotspot limitations. Hotlink also says that, if you switch to either of these plans online, you’ll get a RM10 monthly rebate for the first 12 months. This effectively saves you RM120 for your first year.

Judging from the terms and conditions page though, it looks like these plans have been silently rolled out last week, or more specifically, on 11 June. Interestingly, there’s a separate FAQ page that mentions that the Hotlink Postpaid 75 used to give subscribers 400GB prior to 11 June as well.

(Source: Hotlink [1], [2], [3]. [4])