Working towards a big goal or saving up for the future should never feel like a hassle. But taking the right steps towards practising smart budgeting can be quite a challenge, especially to those who aren’t financially savvy. Thankfully, that’s where AEON Bank’s Neko Sensei comes to the rescue.

This AI-powered personal financial mentor is designed to enable you to be the master of your own finances – offering you a smarter and more accessible way to keep track of your money while maximising savings and making smarter financial decisions through useful micro-insights and practical tips.

Whether it’s building an emergency fund, planning a family holiday, figuring out how to save to be able to buy your dream car, or simply improving everyday spending habits, Neko Sensei is here to coach you towards reaching your financial aspirations.

Discover Easy, Practical Way to Be Ringgit Savvy with Neko Sensei

Not everyone is knowledgeable and confident when it comes to managing money, and that’s where Neko Sensei steps in as a helpful guide to coach you towards achieving your financial goals and budget aspirations.

What sets Neko Sensei apart from a typical money tracker dashboard is that it links to your AEON Bank account. This allows the AI-powered algorithm to optimise on the right data, facilitating the process and eliminating the need for manual input, hence making it easier to get a clearer picture of your finances.

Easily accessible via the AEON Bank app, just click on the ‘Neko Sensei’ icon on the top ‘Home’ screen of your app, and with a simple tap, you can start chatting with Neko Sensei like any GenAI feature. For example, you can simply ask:

“Hi Neko Sensei, I really need to get a new laptop. But I’m not sure if I can afford to buy this model: XXXX. Can you suggest what should be my next steps based on my budget of RMXXXX, because I don’t want to deplete my savings for this major purchase?”

“My friends are planning a year-end trip to Tokyo. Can you suggest practical ways to double my savings in 6 months and easy tips on how I can control my budget?”

“I’m sick of being broke! Just tell me what I should do. But be real Neko Sensei, you know for sure that saving RM500 a month aint gonna happen for me… So please, small steps please, gimme a ‘how-to’ guide, step by step.”

The prompts and questions above are just examples; you can ask Neko Sensei any financial or budget-related questions or tips and insights on ‘how to xxxx’. In fact, if you would like to find out more about AEON Bank’s suite of products and services, you can also ask Neko Sensei – for instance, if you are curious to know how to apply for AEON Bank’s Personal Financing-i or Neko Missions, the gamified rewards programme, or how to multiply your AEON Points and even the Referral Programme, all you have to do is key in the questions or prompts, and Neko Sensei will guide you. Whether it’s a purchase that fits within your budget or how to improve savings over time, be bold and ask Neko Sensei just like how you would to a personal financial manager in real life.

You could also get an overview of your spending patterns, hence turning the transaction data into easy-to-understand summaries and personalised micro-insights. Imagine being able to review where your money has gone across weekly, monthly, or yearly, which in turn can help you to better understand your habits and identify areas to improve in a more practical way.

Beyond tracking expenses, Neko Sensei also supports users in building healthier saving habits over time. With simple prompts or questions to Neko Sensei, you can generate customised budget plans based on their income, spending behaviour and upcoming financial goals.

Whether it’s preparing for a major purchase, planning gifts for loved ones, or working towards long-term commitments, Neko Sensei will personalise its answers to fit your need, with practical guidance tailored to different financial situations. It can also offer customised budgeting suggestions to help you manage your money more effectively, without drastically changing your lifestyle.

AI-Powered Algorithm Personalised To Fit Your Budgeting Needs and Financial Aspirations

Essentially, Neko Sensei is able to infuse ease and fun while increasing greater understanding when it comes to financial literacy and money management, offering simple and actionable tips to help users make more informed financial decisions.

More than just a personal financial coach, Neko Sensei is designed to be a trusted companion for users navigating their financial aspirations and future goal of being financially stable and independent. The intuitive User Interface / User Experience (UI/UX) invites users to explore and discover cashless payment features that suit their lifestyle while optimising seamless digital banking features all within one app, without the hassle of switching between different interfaces or platforms.

Providing broader financial insights and digital banking tools is Smart Flows, a feature designed to streamline the day-to-day process of managing finances. Beyond surfacing spending patterns or savings opportunities, it can direct you straight to relevant tools within the AEON Bank app, such as budget setup pages and subscription management features. In practice, this means fewer taps, less menu-hopping, and a more seamless way for users to respond to financial insights as they appear.

In the upcoming months, Neko Sensei will continue to evolve to enable Malaysians to be ringgit-savvy with an integrated in-app UI/UX and smarter action-orientated features. In other words, you can look forward to a more seamless way to manage your finances, access relevant tools, and take smart action based on insights provided by Neko Sensei.

Financial Inclusion: Nurturing Tech-Savvy Digital-Banking Malaysians and Empowering Tech-Shy Consumers

Since its official launch in 2024, AEON Bank has continued to supercharge its tech infrastructure and digital capabilities, integrating the cloud-native agility and AI optimisation with the strength of its Shariah DNA. AEON Bank is here to provide a #BetterBanking experience across the ecosystem and accelerate the growth of the region’s digital economy. Strategically driving digital banking customer adoption, it continues to engage the tech-savvy Malaysians and cultivate a financially inclusive, user-friendly experience for those who might be a bit tech shy.

As part of AEON Bank’s second anniversary celebration, new customers can enjoy fantastic welcome bonuses, including Takaful freemium. Meanwhile, existing users can earn extra rewards and multiple benefits, including the RM2 cash rewards during the “2gether Lagi Better” anniversary campaign. Just go to the AEON Bank app and click on the Neko Sensei icon and the ‘2gether Lagi Better’ button to enjoy your rewards.

In digital banking, protecting customer data and transaction integrity is top priority. Thus, AEON Bank is constantly reinforcing its Mobile Security Platform (MSP) shielding technology, and the rigorous security protocols extend to Neko Sensei as well.

Furthermore, for eligible deposit-based products under AEON Bank and AEON Bank Biz, such as the Savings Account-i, Savings Pot, Term Deposit-i, Business Current Account-i and Biz Term Deposit-i, the deposits are protected up to RM250,000 per depositor. AEON Bank is a member of Perbadanan Insurans Deposit Malaysia (PIDM) and the deposit protection is automatic and free. For further information, click HERE.

With more value-added and lifestyle-centric in-app experiences planned for the future, it continues to evolve as a practical, everyday Ringgit-savvy companion. So, if you’re looking for a way to better improve your savings, why not get on board with a friendly coach?

Neko Sensei is easily accessible via AEON Bank’s app, alongside other dynamic features and functions that make banking such an ease for everyone. For more information, visit AEON Bank’s website or click here to discover more about the AI Neko Sensei, or better yet, scan the QR Code below to download the AEON Bank app now and enjoy discovering what AI Neko Sensei can do to help you be a Ringgit-savvy hero.

This article is brought to you by AEON Bank.

