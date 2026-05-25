AEON Bank today officially announced Mohammad Ridzuan Abdul Aziz as its new chief executive officer, effective 22 May 2026. Prior to the appointment, he served as the bank’s independent non-executive director from February 2023 until February 2026.

Ridzuan was later named officer-in-charge on 1 April 2026, overseeing the bank’s operations during its transition period. According to the bank, the new CEO has more than three decades of experience across fintech, digital investment, insurtech, regulatory compliance, and governance.

He is also a co-founder of several fintech companies, and previously held roles at Bursa Malaysia and the Securities Commission Malaysia. In addition, Ridzuan currently serves as an advisory board member of the Fintech Association of Malaysia and an independent non-executive director at Malaysian Rating Corporation. He was also previously a government-appointed member of the Malaysia Innovation Policy Council.

In an official statement, AEON Bank’s board said Ridzuan’s experience spans areas including cybersecurity, anti-money laundering compliance, counter-terrorism financing, e-KYC, e-KYB, client due diligence, and fintech regulatory frameworks. Under his leadership, the bank said it plans to focus on expanding accessible financial services while continuing to support the country’s digital banking and fintech ecosystem.

Meanwhile, AEON Bank also acknowledged the contributions of former CEO YM Raja Datin Paduka Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz. During her tenure, she led the company through its first two years of operations and oversaw the launch of Malaysia’s first digital Shariah-compliant bank.

Just as a quick recap, AEON Bank is Malaysia’s first digital Islamic bank, operating under licences issued by Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance. Officially launched in May 2024, the bank currently offers Shariah-compliant banking services for both individual and business customers through its AEON Bank Biz platform. The bank is jointly owned by AEON Financial Service Co. Ltd. and AEON Credit Service (M) Berhad, both of which are part of Japan-based AEON Group.

(Source: AEON Bank press release)