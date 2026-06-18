It’s no secret that trading card games (TCGs) have gained a lot of traction in recent years. Whether among collectors, competitive players, or casual enthusiasts, interest in the hobby continues to grow. However, with some cards worth thousands of ringgit each, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) is now advising travellers to declare their collections before travelling abroad.

Customs said travellers must declare trading cards before leaving Malaysia, even if they intend to bring them back later. The reason why is because customs will still classify such a movement as an export under customs regulations. This declaration also helps travellers avoid paying duties or taxes when bringing the cards back into Malaysia.

According to the Customs Duties Order 2025, TCGs are classified as “playing cards” under tariff code 9504 40 0000. Items valued above RM1,000 may be subject to duties, which is why travellers are advised to declare them when entering or leaving the country.

Customs said travellers who buy trading cards overseas and exceed their duty-free exemption will pay a 10% ad valorem duty based on the value of the items. It also advised collectors and sellers to keep supporting documents, such as invoices and receipts, to help officers assess the applicable duties.

For anyone thinking of skipping the declaration process, JKDM says it will continue enforcing the regulations and monitoring for non-compliance. In other words, trying to fly under the radar may not be worth the risk.

On that note, the JKDM said that it may treat certain personal goods as commercial imports if they display characteristics associated with trade. Trading cards brought in large quantities, carrying a high value, packaged for resale, or otherwise intended for commercial purposes may fall under this category. In such cases, travellers must formally declare the goods to Customs, which will then assess the applicable import duties and sales taxes.

(Source: The Star)