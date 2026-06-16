RTM has issued a statement addressing reports that viewers outside Malaysia have been accessing FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts on RTMKlik through the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) services. In an official press release, the broadcaster said it has strengthened its multi-layered digital security infrastructure to safeguard its exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament as well as investments in the country’s creative industry.

The national broadcaster added that it is continuously carrying out monitoring and technical improvements to ensure platform stability and provide viewers with an optimal viewing experience. “As the holder of the FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast rights in Malaysia, RTM is committed to ensuring that this service can be enjoyed smoothly by local viewers and complies with the licensing conditions and broadcasting rights set,” it said.

The statement comes amid growing complaints on social media regarding RTMKlik’s streaming quality during World Cup matches. While RTM specifically referred to access via VPNs, users on platforms such as X and Threads have claimed that FIFA World Cup 2026 matches streamed through RTMKlik can also be viewed from neighbouring countries including Singapore and Indonesia without the need for VPN services.

Some users have argued that the alleged lack of geo-restrictions has contributed to increased traffic on the platform, resulting in connectivity issues and degraded streaming quality for Malaysian viewers. One video shared on Threads showing RTMKlik being accessed from outside Malaysia has since gained significant attention online, with the user claiming that the app was downloaded onto their hotel’s smart TV and accessed using their account without the need for a VPN.

That said, the video only showed a recorded match rather than a live World Cup broadcast, making it difficult to determine whether RTMKlik’s live streams are similarly accessible outside Malaysia. For clarity, the Brazil vs Morocco match featured in the clip was originally broadcast at 6am Malaysian time, or 5am local time where the content creator was located, on the date which they shared the post.

Beyond the viral clip, we were unable to independently verify the other claims circulating on social media due to a lack of supporting evidence. As with any viral content, readers should exercise caution, as some posts may be intended to provoke reactions or engagement rather than accurately reflect the situation.

Whether RTMKlik’s World Cup streams are fully geo-locked or not remains unclear. However, RTM’s own privacy policy via its website states that the platform may use users’ IP addresses and location information to determine content availability based on geographic restrictions and licensing requirements. This suggests that RTMKlik does possess mechanisms to enforce regional access controls where necessary, although RTM has not publicly detailed how these measures are implemented for FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasts.

(Source: RTM press release)