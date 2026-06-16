When graphics and now AI company NVIDIA announced back in September that it purchased a chunk of Intel stock, it also announced that the two of them would work on a new series of chipsets together. Rumoured to be codenamed Serpent Lake, it would feature x86 CPU from the latter, with RTX integrated graphics from the former. It looks like there’s now a calendar year in which these chips may be released, and it’s rumoured to be 2028.

So claims Turkish tech tipster Erdi Özüağ, or @fx57 on X. Per the social media platform’s baked-in machine translation, he claims that if things go according to plan, the Serpent Lake chips may be revealed during CES 2028. It’s worth noting that the post does not mention Serpent Lake specifically, but it does mention that the reveal was part of Intel’s current roadmap, as well as featuring NVIDIA graphics. And that’s a pretty specific combination.

Özel Haber: Intel’in güncel yol haritasına göre, NVIDIA grafik birimine sahip olan yeni nesil işlemciler için hedeflenen tarih 2028 ilk çeyreği, planlar değişmediği takdirde CES 2028 Fuarı, lansman etkinliği olabilir. Öte yandan Apple ve Intel üretim istişareleri devam ediyor,… pic.twitter.com/SSVHRXHZyJ — Erdi Özüağ (@fx57) June 15, 2026

Of course, 2028 is still a long way away, and lots could happen in between now and then that could cause plans to change. But for now, TechSpot reports that rumours point toward a mashup between Intel Titan Lake CPUs and the next-generation Rubin architecture by NVIDIA. It is expected to support LPDDR6 memory, providing enough bandwidth for both gaming and AI workloads. This would make it a competitor to the AMD Strix Halo APUs when they do get released. Though by then, those may be a bit long in the tooth, with the Gorgon Halo refreshes being more up to date.

On another note, Özüağ also reports that negotiations between Intel and Apple for the former to use the latter’s 18A foundry node is progressing. That being said, the fruits – pun not intended – of this union is also not expected until the final quarter of 2027.

(Source: @fx57 / X, TechSpot)