The Shah Alam LRT line, otherwise known as the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) line, might finally begin operating soon. According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the long-delayed line could be ready as soon as this April.

Speaking at a radio show recently, the minister explained that the LRT3 line is currently undergoing fault-free runs (FFR). The line comprises around 20 trains split into three sets, and Loke noted that the first batch has already completed the FFR. Meanwhile, the rest of the trains are still being tested.

Technical Issues Behind Delays

For the uninitiated, the FFR is a mandatory test to ensure the integration of major systems, including signalling, communications, as well as control systems. During this stage, each train set must traverse at least 4,000km without a single failure or technical glitch. Should an error occur, the test must be reset to zero, even after several thousand kilometres.

The testing phase initially began on 26 August 2025. However, during testing in November and December, software and signalling issues cropped up. Some examples include trains not aligning correctly with platform gates, as well as instances of false emergency signals. These problems resulted in the deviation from the targeted opening, as it is necessary to ensure passenger safety.

Operations Could Begin By June

Loke explained that the LRT3 line can begin operating once the FFR and final trial runs. While the minister is pushing for an April start date, Prasarana is more cautious, with a more conservative timeline. The company expects the rail line to begin operations by June 2026. Apparently, this estimate is to allow for a buffer period.

Given the turbulent development fraught with delays, perhaps this is a more reasonable expectation. Initially announced in 2016, the line was slated for a March 2025 launch. This was then pushed to the end of September before being delayed further to the end of the year.

Once it commences operations, the 37.8km line will cover three major areas in the Klang Valley. Running from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia, it will feature two interchange stations, namely Bandar Utama and Glenmarie. The former will link to the MRT Kajang Line, while the latter will connect to the LRT Kelana Jaya Line.

