The third-generation Mazda CX-5 has made its first appearance in Malaysia at KLIMS 2026, almost a year after its global debut. The brand’s local distributor, Bermaz Motor, has confirmed that bookings for the SUV will open tomorrow on 12 June 2026, although a launch date has yet to be announced.

While the new CX-5 retains the familiar silhouette of its predecessor, Mazda has significantly increased its dimensions. The SUV now measures 4,690mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and 1,695mm in height, making it 115mm longer, 15mm wider, and 15mm taller than the outgoing model. The wheelbase has also grown substantially, stretching to 2,815mm, which is an increase of 115mm over the second-gen CX-5.

Mazda has evolved its Kodo design language for the new CX-5, drawing inspiration from its “Wearable Gear” design concept. Up front, the SUV features a larger seven-point grille framed by gloss black trim, flanked by slimmer headlights with stacked daytime running lights.

Inside, the third-generation CX-5 embraces a cleaner and more minimalist dashboard layout. Most physical buttons have been removed, with vehicle functions now integrated into a large central touchscreen. The preview unit displayed at KLIMS features the larger 15.6-inch screen alongside a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Although many traditional controls have been removed, Mazda has retained a conventional gear selector on the centre console. The preview vehicle further showcases premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, Bose sound system, and a dual-tone tan leather interior.

Mazda has yet to officially confirm Malaysian specifications, though it is expected that the new CX-5 will be offered with a 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv G petrol engine paired with a 24-volt mild hybrid system. The naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine is rated at 141PS and 238Nm, sending power to the front wheels through a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission. The preview vehicle is equipped with all-wheel drive, although it is noted that final specifications for Malaysia may differ when the model officially launches.

Pricing-wise, Bermaz Motor is currently estimating a starting price of RM170,000 for the third-gen Mazda CX-5. Final specifications and pricing for the SUV are expected to be confirmed closer to its official Malaysian launch, whenever that may be.