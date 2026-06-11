As football fever sweeps across the globe, Malaysians looking to keep up with the FIFA World Cup 2026 now have another way to do so. U Mobile has announced that it has been appointed the official broadcast sponsor of the tournament on RTMKlik. This allows the telco to provide its subscribers with seamless access to the sporting event.

Part of this initiative includes the ULTRA Football Pass, which is redeemable from 11 June 2026 until 30 July 2026. With this free pass, all mobile and broadband subscribers can stream all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on RTMKlik with free daily unlimited data at unlimited speed. Those looking to get a hold of the pass can do so through the MyUMobile app.

It is worth noting that the ULTRA Football Pass is valid for 24 hours from the time of activation. That said, subscribers can redeem a new pass once the current one has expired, provided they do so within the aforementioned period. Aside from that, the FAQ page notes that those on the U Mobile Fibre, ULTRA Tourist, and ULTRA5G Trial plans are not eligible for the pass. Also important to note is the fact that the pass is only valid within Malaysia.

In any case, if you’re among the eligible subscribers, you can redeem the ULTRA Football Pass by selecting the “Add-Ons” option in the MyUMobile app. From there, you can head to the “ULTRA Football Fest” tab and redeem the pass, which will be activated automatically upon redemption. Users will also receive a notification via SMS informing them that the pass is now active.

Then, you can stream the matches through RTMKlik, either through the website or mobile app. On that note, the platform has added Dolby Atmos support, so viewers can look forward to a more immersive experience. For more details on the pass and other football-related festivities, you can check out the U Mobile official website.

(Source: U Mobile press release)