Jetour Malaysia has officially unveiled and opened bookings for its new T2 i-DM SUV during KLIMS 2026 today. It joins the existing T2 model that was officially launched in Malaysia earlier this year, and is also the brand’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle to be made available locally.

Visually, the T2 i-DM remains largely unchanged from its petrol-powered counterpart. The rugged SUV retains the same boxy design, upright proportions, and off-road-inspired styling cues, with the most noticeable differences being unique badging and minor logo placement changes that distinguish it from the standard model.

The biggest change lies underneath the bodywork. The T2 i-DM combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine with a dual-motor electric drive system and a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Together, the system produces a combined 360PS and 610Nm of torque. That gives the plug-in hybrid a significant advantage over the regular T2, which is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivering 245PS and 375Nm.

Jetour claims the T2 i-DM is capable of travelling more than 100km on electric power alone, while total combined driving range exceeds 1,200km.The SUV also supports both AC and DC charging, though charging specifications have yet to be revealed.

Inside, the T2 i-DM comes equipped with a range of safety and convenience features. These include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), six airbags, and a panoramic view monitoring system. Jetour Malaysia has also indicated that the SUV will be offered with a comprehensive ownership and warranty package, although full details have not been announced.

Bookings for the Jetour T2 i-DM are now open with an estimated selling price of RM168,888. As revealed by the company, customers who place a booking during the ongoing promotional period will also receive a RM2,000 rebate.