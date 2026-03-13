The Jetour T2 has officially launched for the local market today on 13 March 2026. As you may recall, Jetour Auto Malaysia first previewed the SUV locally during the Malaysia Autoshow last year, while bookings for the 2.0-litre turbocharged model were made available later in November. While Jetour also previewed a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) at the autoshow, it appears that this variant won’t be available in Malaysia, at least not yet.

Positioned as a rugged yet refined SUV, the T2 measures 4,785 mm long, 2,006 mm wide, and 1,875 mm tall, with a 2,800 mm wheelbase. The model aims to combine off-road capability with modern technology and premium cabin features, targeting buyers looking for an adventure-ready SUV with everyday usability.

The Jetour T2 leans heavily into a boxy, off-road-inspired design. It features an upright stance, squared wheel arches, and strong body lines that emphasise durability and presence on the road. Up front, the SUV comes with LED headlamps incorporating the Jetour wordmark lighting signature. The design highlights the vehicle’s rugged identity while maintaining a modern look.

For Malaysia, the Jetour T2 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 245 hp and 375 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The SUV also comes with Jetour’s X-Intelligent Drive (XWD) system, which adjusts the vehicle’s driving characteristics based on terrain and road conditions. This system enables terrain-specific drive modes designed to improve traction and stability across different surfaces.

Inside, the T2 adopts a modern cabin layout centred around large digital displays. The dashboard houses a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while drivers also get a separate 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that provides key driving information. Additionally, Jetour equips the SUV with a 12-speaker Sony sound system, while the interior also incorporates soft-touch materials and sturdy switchgear to deliver a more premium feel.

In terms of safety, the a five-star ASEAN NCAP rated Jetour T2 comes equipped with six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera. The SUV also features a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and rear collision warning.

In Malaysia, the Jetour T2 is priced at RM156,800 (RRP), which is much lower than the estimated figure that was hinted by the automaker back in November. The SUV is available in several colours including Khaki White, Aviation Silver, and Carbon Black.

To commemorate its launch, Jetour is offering the first 3,000 registrations get a RM2,000 cash rebate. Also included is five times free service (labour and parts) on top of the seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty and 10-year/1,000,000 km powertrain warranty.