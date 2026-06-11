Nissan has showcased what it says is the third e-POWER model in the Malaysian market, but is not launching it just yet. At KLIMS 2026, the company lifted the veil off of the X-Trail e-POWER x e-4ORCE, but says that it’s only launching sometime within Q4 of the year. With that in mind, specific pricing and availability details are kept under wraps until then.

As the name suggests, this model of the Nissan X-Trail makes use of the company’s e-POWER hybrid tech. The tech is somewhat in the sense that while it has a petrol engine, it is there for the sole purpose of charging up the battery of the vehicle. Locomotion is done entirely by the electric motors instead, giving you the instant acceleration you’d expect from that component.

This particular model of the Nissan X-Trail also boasts all-wheel drive tech. But more specifically in this case, this is where the e-4ORCE part comes in. The all-wheel drive is provided by two electric motors, giving the car the exact amount of torque it needs in front or at the back, the moment it is needed.

Nissan Malaysia also says that the two electric motors of this X-Trail e-POWER x e-4ORCE output 150 kW and 330 Nm in front, and 100 kW and 195 Nm at the back. The petrol-powered generator is a 1.5l 3-cylinder VC-Turbo engine, which charges the 2.1 kWh lithium-ion battery. The car sits on wheels with 19-inch rims, and on the inside, it has a 10.8-inch heads-up display, plus a 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touch screen infotainment display, with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These, in turn, are augmented with a 9-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety features on the X-Trail e-POWER x e-4ORCE come as part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite. This includes forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking with junction / pedestrian / cyclist detection, lane departure warning, high beam assist, rear automatic braking and cross traffic alert.