It seems Suunto may be planning to expand its smartwatch lineup soon. The Suunto Core 2 has emerged in several certification databases over the past couple of months. While its most recent appearance is on Indonesia’s e-Sertifikasi database, the wearable has also appeared on SIRIM.

As usual, the SIRIM listing doesn’t reveal much about the watch on its own. We only know that the device was approved back in April and carries the model number OW245. Similarly, the Indonesian database only tells us that the Core 2 gained its certification in the region on 4 June 2026. If you were hoping for more information, though, an FCC filing has a few details on its hardware. It also confirms the device’s name.

According to this listing, the watch will feature a stainless steel body and 100m water resistance. Aside from that, Suunto will be equipping the device with a CR3032 battery. This is a replaceable coin cell, rather than the rechargeable batteries found on the brand’s other offerings. Going off this information, it’s likely that the Core 2 will be quite different from your typical modern smartwatch.

Of course, the original Suunto Core is also pretty atypical, so it would make sense for its successor to follow its blueprint. For reference, it’s an outdoor watch with a rugged build and a focus on location tracking. Among its features are an altimeter, a barometer and a compass. It also offers access to weather data, including storm warnings. However, the watch lacks a heart rate sensor and fitness tracking capabilities. Additionally, it cannot display smartphone notifications or download apps.

Based on these details, we can expect the Core 2 to offer similar functionality at the very least. So far, it looks like the upcoming device will offer improvements in terms of battery life, as the Core uses a CR2032 battery, which can last around a year. In comparison, the CR3032 has double the capacity, so the Core 2 could have a battery life of several years. That said, the watch will also support Bluetooth Low Energy, which could affect its battery life.

For now, many details on the Core 2 remain uncertain. It’s also unclear when Suunto will be releasing the watch, though it could arrive by September. In any case, the certification trail does indicate that the brand is moving forward with a launch.

(Source: e-Sertifikasi via Gadgets & Wearables, FCC)