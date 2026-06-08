Translucent designs were a common sight in consumer technology during the early 2000s, appearing on everything from mobile phones and computers to gaming consoles. With Xbox set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, Microsoft has decided to revisit that aesthetic with a new limited-edition Xbox Series X and controller.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and its controller feature a translucent green design that pays homage to the original console. Both are also marked with an “Xbox 25” emblem to commemorate the brand’s anniversary. Beyond the colour scheme, Microsoft says the anniversary edition also includes a few hidden details that reference the brand’s history.

However, Microsoft reserved most of these details for the controller. Veteran Xbox users will immediately notice the return of the original ABXY button design. The logo on the front lights up green when powered on, while the transparent rear casing and battery cover reveal the original “X” logo. Microsoft also gave the triggers and right bumper a black finish while leaving the left trigger white, a nod to the original Duke controller.

As with many special editions, this console does not feature any hardware changes. It retains the same specifications as the standard Xbox Series X, including 1TB of storage and a built-in disc drive.

Microsoft says the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition and its controller will be available together or separately this November, though only in select markets. The company has not revealed which regions will receive it, nor has it announced pricing or pre-order details at the time of writing.

(Source: Microsoft [1], [2], [3])