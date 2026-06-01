Earlier today, Gigabyte, like so many other brands, held its keynote a day before Computex 2026 kicked off, giving the media a taste of things to come. To be honest, there weren’t a whole lot of new things announced, but there were a couple of announcements that caught our eye.

The first was a new motherboard in the form of the X870E Aorus Infinity Next. Gigabyte has always been one of those PC brands pushing design and innovation to the edge, and with this motherboard, one thing we’re certain about is that it’ll trigger folks with a severe case of trypophobia.

Here’s the interesting part of this motherboard: the cooler shroud around the X870E motherboard is 3D printed. Not just from some standard plastic material, mind you; Gigabyte says that the entire design and shroud was 3D printed from a metal alloy, instead of CNC-milled. The company says that the latter technique, while tried and tested, was boring and uninspiring.

That design isn’t without purpose, though. Gigabyte says that with the new shroud, it increased the cooling surface area by an additional 44% compared to preceding designs, although there is no way we can judge that until we get our hands on the Aorus Infinity Next.

Other details shared about the X870E Aorus Infinity Next are that the motherboard has a 64 Phase Digital VRM design, which in turn allows it to push up to 5,120 Amperes of total current through it.

Here’s the punchline though: for all it had to announce, the X870E Aorus Infinity Next wasn’t actually there for us to see. Gigabyte says that the board will be on the show floor, so we’ll update our pictures in this article with it, as and when we get a chance to see it.

Moving on, the second most interesting announcement from Gigabyte was its expansion of the Infinity line for GPUs: it’s moving it out beyond the RTX 5090, and actually bringing the shroud and cooling design to other Blackwell GPU tiers, at least all the way down to the RTX 5070.

While still a work in progress, Gigabyte already has an RTX 5080 Infinity all ready, and it’s in two colourways.

At the time of writing, Gigabyte did not say how much the new motherboard or new Infinity RTX 50 Series would cost, but given the ongoing RAMmageddon, we don’t recommend that you hold out hopes for anything but a higher-than-usual premium price tag for them