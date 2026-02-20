Xiaomi has officially brought its Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) to Malaysia, following its earlier debut in China and select markets in July last year. The device arrived earlier this week on 16 February, offering a refreshed experience over its 2022 predecessor.

Under the hood, the second-gen TV Stick 4K comes with a newer 6nm chipset, featuring a quad-core Cortex-A55 CPU clocked at up to 2.5GHz and an ARM Mali-G310 V2 GPU. Compared to the first-generation model, Xiaomi claims up to 80% better CPU performance and a 150% boost in GPU performance. Memory and storage remain unchanged at 2GB of RAM and 8GB of non-expandable storage.

On the visual front, the device supports 4K output alongside Dolby Vision and HDR10+, addressing a key omission from the first-generation model. Audio support includes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, while AV1 decoding remains supported.

The device upgrades connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi 6, replacing the older Wi-Fi 5 standard. It retains Bluetooth 5.2, and users can also cast content directly from their devices via Google Cast.

1 of 2 - +

The second-generation stick now runs on Google TV, replacing the older Android TV interface used previously. This brings a more content-focused experience, with recommendations aggregated across streaming services. Out of the box, it comes preloaded with apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, with additional apps available via the built-in app store.

Xiaomi has also updated the included Bluetooth remote, which is designed to work without line-of-sight limitations. In addition to dedicated buttons for Netflix and Prime Video, the new remote now includes shortcuts for YouTube and the company’s Xiaomi TV+ service, which offers free live TV streaming.

Xiaomi prices the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K (2nd Gen) at RM219, matching its predecessor’s launch price. Interested buyers can purchase it now through Xiaomi’s official online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and Mi.com.

(Source: Xiaomi Malaysia [official website] [Facebook])