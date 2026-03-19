Usually, in conjunction with a festive season, Rapid KL would announce extended rail and bus services. For the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri weekend though, it’s the opposite. Rail and bus services have had their frequencies reduced between 20 and 23 March, but ultimately it’s not by much between each.

As posted on its official Facebook page, Rapid KL says that train frequencies will mostly be one minute longer than usual during peak hours. This means for the Kelana Jaya LRT line, a train comes every four minutes rather than three. Then there’s the Kajang and Putrajaya MRT lines, with one train coming every five minutes instead of four. As for the Monorail, you can expect a train every eight minutes instead of seven.

Things are a bit weird for the Ampang / Sri Petaling LRT line. Within the Central Business District, train frequencies are three-and-a-half minutes instead of three. Outside of the CBD, it;s a train every seven minutes instead of six.

For buses, including feeder buses, BRT and Rapid On-Demand, they will be running on their weekend frequencies rather than their weekday schedule. Which mostly only means a slightly later start to the first buses for peak hours. For specific bus schedules, Rapid KL recommends that you refer to its Pulse app.

(Source: Rapid KL / Facebook)