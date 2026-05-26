When Chinese graphics card manufacturer, Lisuan, created the LX 7G100 Founders Edition and put it up for sale, it’s safe to say that the company wasn’t expecting the sort of reception it received. In just 48 hours after the card was put on sale, it flew off the shelves, and more to the point, it received more than 30,000 additional preorders.

As Tom’s Hardware puts it, the LX 7G100 is a mere paper tiger when compared to the big league players like NVIDIA, AMD, and, to some extent, Intel. The desktop GPU’s performance has been likened and compared to the levels of a GeForce RTX 4060 by Lisuan itself, although some independent sources that managed to get their hands on the card say that it performs more like an RTX 3060. Fun fact: neither NVIDIA GPU ever got a Founders Edition variant.

We had to dig around for the internal specifications of the LX 7G100, but we did manage to get some details: the card comes with 12GB GDDR6 memory, runs on a 192-bit memory bus and PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, and requires 225W to operate and, based on the images skimmed off Tom’s Hardware, runs off a 12-pin connector.

In addition, the LX 7G100 was sold for US$485 (~RM1,923), which is actually more expensive than NVIDIA’s own current entry-level GPU, the RTX 5060.

Why The Hype For It?

Despite clearly not being as powerful as its entry-level counterparts from NVIDIA and AMD, the Lisuan LX 7G100 perhaps represents a few key elements that have been missing from the industry: competition, an alternative, and, most importantly, curiosity. Sure, it’s not the kind of GPU you’d get on a whim, but in China, its sales showed a local market that is willing to support local brands, even if it isn’t the best performing component on the current market.

That 30,000 preorders alone helped Lisuan generate over US$14.55 million (~RM57.7 million) in advance sales, and shot them towards 6th place as the most sold brand in China.

Lisuan says that the next batch of LX 7G100 GPUs will ship out on 18 June this year.

(Source: Tom’s Hardware, Videocardz)