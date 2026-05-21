Lisuan, the Chinese GPU maker, is reportedly gearing up to release its LX 7G100 graphics card. It’s also selling the card under an interesting name: The Founders Edition model.

Stating the obvious, the card is not to be confused with NVIDIA’s own Founders Edition lineup of GPUs over the years, but to be fair, it doesn’t seem like the king of the GPU market has a copyright over the title. At least, not one that we know of.

Getting back to the Lisuan LX 7G100 Founders Edition, the card will be limited to just 1,000 units and will only go on sale in China. Each card will bear a unique serial number and signature from the brand’s co-founder and co-CEO, Xuyan Yifang. Specs-wise, the card uses a 6nm GPU, 12GB GDDR6 VRAM, and runs on a PCIe 4.0 interface with four DisplayPort 1.4a ports. Additionally, the card supports DirectX 12, Vulkan, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0.

The LX 7G100 is basically a card a year in the making, with the earliest reports on Lisuan working on it going back to June last year. Then, as now, the company claims that the card’s performance was on par with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, although one should take that claim with a grain of salt.

On a related note, the LX 7G100 isn’t the only GPU Lisuan has. The company also has a 7G106, and it’s a GPU that has more evidence of its performance: a post on X shows the GPU running Black Myth Wukong at 4K, and at a playable 70 fps average at Full HD and the graphics preset set at high.

Specs of that card include support for DX12 (without ray tracing), Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL 4.6, and OpenCL 3.0. Beneath the hood, the GPU features 192 TMUs, 96 raster units (ROPs), and supports up to 12GB GDDR6 graphics memory, across a 192-bit memory bus. It also uses hardware-accelerated AV1 and HEVC decode up to 8K60, plus encoding for AV1 at 4K30 and HEVC at 8K30.

(Source: Lisuan Tech via Videocardz)