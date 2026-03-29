It’s been nearly a year since we had word of NVIDIA’s N1 SoC for laptops, and about two years since its CEO said it live that it was working with Dell to create the laptop using a dedicated CPU from the brand. Now, according to Taiwanese news outlet, CTEE, that day could be during Computex 2026.

It’s still unofficial, but rumours hint that Jensen Huang may be planning on giving a keynote at the Taipei Music Centre on the eve of Computex 2026. The main event is set to kick off 2 June and will continue until 5 June. This, by the way, comes amidst confirmation from TAITRA and official Computex sites that keynotes from the usual suspects will be happening, and that includes Intel, Marvell, and Qualcomm. Surprisingly, AMD has yet to confirm if its own CEO, Dr. Lisa Su, will be joining the list.

That said, Huang giving a keynote during Computex wouldn’t be surprising, and if nothing else, is expected. The man has done so for almost every Computex in the past several years, and there is no reason this year is going to be different. That, and the fact that the man himself has confirmed his attendance and that he will be making “a lot of announcements”.

(Source: CTEE, Focus Taiwan, Videocardz)