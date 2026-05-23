The Apple AirPods Max 2 is still a relatively new product that the bitten fruit brand has launched. So it’s a bit surprising to find out that the company may have another pair of headphones coming out of the pipeline soon. Or at least, that’s what a recent entry discovered within the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) suggests.

Per the report by MacRumors, the listing describes an entry for “wireless headphones” for Apple Inc. Or more specifically in another area of the listing, “Bluetooth over-ear headphones” with an integral battery, microphone and antenna. There’s also a model number of A3577 which, as the report notes, means that this is indeed not the AirPods Max 2, which is labelled as A3454 instead.

The listing also includes an otherwise generic-looking ear cup. It’s completely plain and without even buttons being depicted, leaving it with no identifying element. Most of the other bits of info on the product is also being withheld from publication under a confidentiality request, at least temporarily. This is noted to be the standard for Apple products getting listed in the FCC database.

As mentioned earlier, the AirPods Max 2 is still relatively new, so this pretty much disqualifies the listing as being for a sequel. The model number is also different enough that it’s unlikely for it to be a variant.

But there’s a possibility for it to be an entry for the Beats sub-brand rather than Apple itself. The last pair of headphones from that brand that we got was the Solo 4, which was released back in 2024. So the timeline fits for another Beats entry to hit the market. That being said, the item is listed in the US FCC, so even if it is a pair of Beats headphones, there’s no guarantee that it will make its way here.

(Source: MacRumors)