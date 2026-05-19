Earlier this month, Huawei hosted a global launch event, which saw the release of several new products, including the Watch Fit 5 series. Now, the brand has brought the wearables to the local market. Succeeding last year’s Watch Fit 4 lineup, the new generation comprises the base Watch Fit 5 and the Watch Fit 5 Pro.

In terms of design, the new models largely resemble their precursors. Both devices sport aluminium watch cases, although the fancier Pro variant also gets a titanium alloy bezel. Additionally, the wearables come with a 5 ATM rating, allowing them to withstand up to 40m dives.

Watch Fit 5 Pro

Compared to its predecessor, the Watch Fit 5 Pro gets a larger 1.92-inch AMOLED display with a 480 × 408 pixel resolution and 3,000 nits of peak brightness. Beyond that, Huawei has slimmed down the bezels to 1.8mm all around. This panel is also protected with 2.5D sapphire glass.

For health tracking, the watch relies on the brand’s TruSense system to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, as well as emotional state. In addition to these, the device comes with ECG analysis and pulse wave arrhythmia analysis.

To top things off, the Watch Fit 5 Pro introduces a diabetes risk study feature, which uses PPG-based vascular signal analysis. According to Huawei, this is the first smartwatch in Malaysia to include this tool. Essentially, wearers can evaluate their potential diabetes risk patterns over time.

As for the fitness side of things, the device comes with a new mini workout feature that encourages users to move. Of course, you also get a selection of over 100 sports modes. This time, the company has introduced new modes for pickleball, badminton, and tennis. Aside from that, the brand has introduced upgrades to its specialised modes for cycling, running, and golf.

On the subject of battery life, the watch will last about ten days with light use. That gets shortened to about seven days with typical use, and four days when Always On Display is enabled. Other features include 64GB of built-in storage, support for NFC payments via Touch ‘n Go, as well as safety functions like fall detection.

Watch Fit 5

Moving on to the more modest model, it gets a 1.82-inch AMOLED display with a 480 × 408 pixel resolution. This panel has a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, making it brighter than last year’s version.

Much like its higher-end sibling, the Watch Fit 5 is equipped with an array of sensors for monitoring health metrics. Users can keep track of their heart rate, blood oxygen, as well as sleep, among other things. Pulse wave arrhythmia analysis is also on board. That said, this model skips out on the diabetes risk study tool.

For fitness tracking, it also gets more than 100 sports modes, including the aforementioned racket sports options, as well as the dedicated running and cycling modes. The mini workouts feature is also on board, offering quick guided exercises to help busy users stay active.

Furthermore, it gets the same ten-day battery life as its Pro counterpart. Beyond that, the wearable comes with 64GB of storage, plus fall detection during workouts.

Other new wearables

Alongside the Watch Fit 5 series, Huawei has also announced two new wearables. Among them is the Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition. This new addition to the brand’s luxury smartwatch lineup was createdin collaboration with jewellery designer Francesca Amfitheatrof. It features a design that incorporates 99 natural diamonds, Fibonacci-inspired curves, and diamond-cut sapphire glass.

Meanwhile, the FreeClip 2 gets a new Berry Purple colourway. Of course, the earbuds still retain the same features as when it originally launched. To recap, the audio device comes with an open-ear design with a liquid silicone bridge. Internally, it features 10.8mm dual diaphragm drivers paired with an AI processor. According to Huawei, the earbuds offer up to nine hours of playback.

Pricing and availability

Currently, the new Huawei products are available for pre-order through the company’s physical and online stores, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. The base Watch Fit 5 is priced at RM799. Meanwhile, the Pro model retails for RM1,099.

During the pre-order period, early birds can get a discount voucher worth RM150 when getting either model. This means that buyers can get the vanilla version for RM649 and the Pro variant for RM999. Additionally, customers can enjoy free gifts worth up to RM585, including a pair of FreeBuds SE 2, a 1-Year APAC Warranty, three months of Huawei Health+ Membership, and one month of Huawei Watch Face Membership.

As for the Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition, it gets a RM17,999 price tag. Of course, the brand is throwing in goodies worth up to RM5,143, including a 1-Year Huawei Health+ membership, and Watch Ultimate Design Spring Edition Premium Service. The latter covers damage protection and battery replacement for two years, among other things.

Unlike the other wearables, the new FreeClip 2 is already available for purchase. Currently, the buds are priced at RM749. Customers can also get free gifts worth up to RM248, including a RM50 rebate, a 1-Year Loss Care, and a 1-Year APAC Warranty.