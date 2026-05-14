Dyson officially announced the Spot+Scrube Ai, the brand’s first robot vacuum cleaner. As part of its debut, the new robot vacuum is engineered to work on both wet and dry floors.

“The Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai uses a three-step cleaning approach for consistent and precise cleaning, inspired by how humans spot-clean. It detects invisible stains and dirt with green laser- like illumination and an AI-powered camera, reacting and adapting cleaning behaviour in real-time, then checks the floor again, continuing to clean until the stain is removed. Recognising nearly 200 types of objects, including common household obstacles like cables and socks, the Spot+Scrub Ai can make intelligent decisions on cleaning routes to avoid missed areas.”

“Dyson engineers have been developing robotic cleaners since the 1990s. We revealed the first DC06 in 2001 and have continued to develop vision technology since then. Now we have engineered a robot that intelligently detects, identifies, and cleans stains, spills and debris, identifying stubborn stains and going over and over them until they are gone, using advanced AI. It is a determined, intelligent, and adaptable machine! The wet roller even cleans itself with fresh water as it rotates, ensuring your floors remain spotless. It vacuums carpets, washes hard floors and cleans itself hygienically – with the Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai robot vacuum, dirt now has nowhere to hide,” James Dyson, Founder.

Key features of Dyson’s new robot vacuum include the following:

AI-powered stain detect and elimination: Stain detection system uses a high-resolution camera and green laser-like illumination to visually inspect the floor.

Stain detection system uses a high-resolution camera and green laser-like illumination to visually inspect the floor. Self-cleaning wet roller: Microfibre stays fresh as you clean.

Microfibre stays fresh as you clean. Extending roller reaches edges for optimal cleaning performance

Auto-dosing and Dyson Probiotic floor cleaning formulation: The precision dosing system automatically dispenses 10ml of Dyson cleaning solution to each fresh water fill, removing the need for manual measuring and reducing waste. This automatic dosing is used for both cleaning the floors and maintaining the robot’s internal parts, helping keep the entire system hygienic with very little effort needed from the user.

The precision dosing system automatically dispenses 10ml of Dyson cleaning solution to each fresh water fill, removing the need for manual measuring and reducing waste. This automatic dosing is used for both cleaning the floors and maintaining the robot’s internal parts, helping keep the entire system hygienic with very little effort needed from the user. Powerful bagless, cyclonic dock with up to 100 days capacity: Hygienically empties dry debris using powerful cyclones, removing the need for bags

Hygienically empties dry debris using powerful cyclones, removing the need for bags Object recognition and avoidance for nearly 200 everyday items.

LiDAR and AI-based mapping with adjustable room labelling via the MyDyson app.

The Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai is already available for purchase at all official stores and retails for RM5,999.

(Source: Dyson)