Acer Malaysia has introduced several new gaming products during the first day of its Predator Kasi Onz Roadshow, which is currently taking place at Sunway Pyramid’s Blue Atrium until 17 May 2026. Among the highlights are the new Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop and Predator Orion 5000 desktop PC, both aimed at gamers looking for high-performance hardware across different price ranges.

Predator Helios Neo 16

Leading the new lineup is the Predator Helios Neo 16, which Acer positions as a gaming laptop that balances strong performance with a more accessible price point. The display is a 16-inch 16:10 IPS panel that supports up to WQXGA+ resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB colour coverage.

Under the hood, the Helios Neo 16 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor alongside up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU. Acer has also equipped the laptop with its 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D cooling fan system, which is designed to maintain stable thermal performance during longer gaming sessions.

For connectivity, the Predator Helios Neo 16 includes Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro, combining Killer Wi-Fi 6E and 2.5G Killer Ethernet for lower latency and more stable online gaming. Audio features include DTS:X Ultra Audio, Hi-Res Audio certification from the Japan Audio Society, as well as Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction.

Predator Orion 5000

Acer also introduced the Predator Orion 5000 desktop PC for users who prefer a more powerful stationary gaming setup. The desktop uses a 45L chassis made from 65% post-consumer recycled plastic and features a tempered glass side panel alongside customisable ARGB lighting.

Internally, the Predator Orion 5000 combines an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 265F with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics. To help manage temperatures, the system comes with Acer’s Predator CycloneX 360 cooling solution, which is intended to improve airflow and heat dissipation.

The desktop also ships with 32GB DDR5 6000MHz XMP RAM, expandable up to 128GB, along with a 1TB SSD and additional SATA and M.2 storage expansion support. Other features include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity for faster wireless networking and lower latency during online gaming.

Pricing And Availability

The Predator Helios Neo 16 is available in several configurations, with prices starting from RM7,299 for models equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 graphics, while higher-end variants featuring the RTX 5070 are priced up to RM9,999. On the other hand, the Predator Orion 5000 is priced at RM14,999.

The newly launched Predator products are now available through the Acer eStore, Acer’s official stores on Shopee and Lazada, as well as authorised Acer resellers nationwide. Additionally, customers who purchase the devices during the Predator Kasi Onz Roadshow will also receive several promotional offers.

Only at the venue, buyers of the Predator Helios Neo 16 will get an instant RM200 discount, a complimentary Predator Galea 365 headset worth RM399, and RM300 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit. Meanwhile, customers who purchase the Predator Orion 5000 during the event will receive an instant RM1,500 discount together with RM300 in Touch ’n Go eWallet credit.