Acer recently refreshed its TravelMate Series of Business laptops. Additionally, it also refreshed its Vero Series of monitors.

Starting with the TravelMate Series of laptops, the refreshed series comprises the P4 Spin, P2 14, and P2 16. The P4 Spin retains the same 2-in-1 laptop convertible design, allowing users to flip its 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800) display a full 360° and transform it into a tablet. Moving on, the TravelMate P2 14 and P2 16 are essentially Acer’s no-nonsense business-centric laptops, featuring both a 14-inch and 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1080) display, respectively.

Regardless, all three Acer TravelMate laptops have one thing in common: they have all been refreshed with Intel’s latest Panther Lake Core Ultra 3 Series CPUs. Specs-wise, the P4 Spin features a Core Ultra 7 356H, while the P2 14 and P2 16 are both rocking a Core Ultra 5 322 processor. Additionally, all three models come stock standard with 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Windows 11 Pro.

The standard pricing for the Acer TravelMate Series starts at RM5,699 for the P2 14, RM5,899 for the P2 16, and RM7,299 for the P4 Spin. However, to celebrate their launch, Acer is offering a limited-time promotional price for them, from today until 30 April, and as seen below:

TravelMate Model RRP Launch Promotion TravelMate P4 Spin

Intel Core Ultra 7 356H / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD /

Win 11 Pro RM7,299 RM6,999 TravelMate P2 16

Intel Core Ultra 5 322 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Win

11 Pro RM5,899 RM5,699 TravelMate P2 14

Intel Core Ultra 5 322 / 16GB RAM / 512GB SSD / Win

11 Pro RM5,699 RM5,499

Lastly, there are the Acer CB2 Series Vero Monitors. Like the TravelMate Series, there are three display models, the CB272 G, the CB272K L2, and the CB242Y D6.

Running through the specs quickly, the Acer Vero CB272G sports a Full HD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, is both FreeSync and G-Sync Compatible, and a 1ms VRB response time. The CB272K L2 is technically a dual resolution monitor with 4K and FHD resolutions, with the latter capable of achieving a 144Hz refresh rate. Lastly, the CB242Y is similar to the CB272 G, featuring an FHD IPS monitor, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1ms VRB refresh rate.

Below are the retail prices for the monitors. Sadly, there are no promotional launch prices for them.