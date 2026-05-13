The Shokz OpenFit Pro launched in certain regions earlier this year as the brand’s newest pair of flagship earbuds. Now, the audio product has made its way to the local market. As its name suggests, it serves as the latest addition to the company’s range of open-ear earbuds.

Much like many of the brand’s buds, the OpenFit Pro sports over-ear hooks. Said hooks are composed of nickel-titanium alloy, allowing them to securely fit different ear shapes. Meanwhile, the soft silicone finish promises comfort even after hours of wear. Rounding things off is an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Internally, the device packs 11 x 20 mm ultra-large drivers with dual diaphragms for smooth highs, deep bass, and rich detail. Moreover, the Shokz SuperBoost tech promises precise, clear sound that is free from distortion. The buds also support Dolby Atmos spatial audio with head tracking.

Of course, open-ear designs allow the wearer to remain aware of their surroundings. This is true for the new audio device as well. But while such builds typically come at the cost of noise reduction features, that is not the case here. The OpenFit Pro is the brand’s first set of buds to come with noise reduction. This Open-Ear Active Noise Reduction leverages a triple-mic system and an ear-adaptive algorithm to minimise unwanted noise.

On the subject of battery life, the buds offer up to twelve hours of listening time on a single charge, provided you turn the noise reduction feature off. The charging case stretches this to a maximum of 50 hours. With noise reduction enabled, a single charge will net you six hours of use. Furthermore, the case will bring that up to 24 hours. For those in a rush, a quick ten-minute top-up will offer four hours of playback.

Connectivity is handled through Bluetooth 6.1, and users can pair the buds to two devices through the dedicated Shokz app. Speaking of which, the app offers additional controls for adjusting noise reduction levels. Users can also access preset and custom EQ modes. The buds’ other notable features include waterproof physical buttons and smart wear detection.

The Shokz OpenFit Pro comes in your choice of black and white. Price-wise, the buds will set you back RM1,199.