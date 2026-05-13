The name 7-Eleven is about as well-known and commonplace as it gets. Think of a convenience store, and you will probably think of 7-Eleven. But the 7-Eleven of today is probably not the one that’s in your mind, because more than likely, it is more impressive.

Getting some quick drinks or snacks when you’ve suddenly gotten some midnight oil to burn? Sure. Forgotten about some bills, or your prepaid phone line is expiring, and you need to pay for them right now? Of course. Other reloads like for Touch ‘n Go cards, or online games? Or even gift cards for similar things? No problem. But did you know that you can even get some printing done there?

That’s the 7-Eleven of today. Long gone is the 24-hour convenience store that’s just a late-night snack shop. Pay for your Astro, TNB, Celcom, Digi or U Mobile bills at 7-Eleven – it is now your one-stop shop for simple, everyday convenience, all in one place. Well, not really one place either, as the convenience store chain has thousands of outlets throughout the country. And with so many services available, visitors can get more done in a single stop.

What’s New At 7-Eleven Malaysia?

E-gift cards

You’ve seen gift cards at 7-Eleven for various things – from streaming services like IQiyi to video gaming such as PlayStation and, more specifically, Valorant and Roblox. But did you know that there are e-gift cards as well? The chain is the first convenience store in the country to offer e-gift cards, letting you buy them in-store, and send them to recipients digitally instead.

Despite being recently launched, there are already a fair number of available options for e-gift cards. You can get e–gift cards for FoodPanda, Roblox, PlayStation, as well as Riot Games. It’s a fairly diverse list for a starting line up, you’ve got to admit.

Banking Services

Need access to an ATM, but the nearest bank outlet is too far away? You could check if your nearest 7-Eleven outlet has them instead. There are over 400 stores across the country with ATMs, and these will have clear signages in front indicating as much. Beyond the usual functionality such as cash withdrawals, deposits, balance checks and fund transfers, these are also tourist-friendly. As in, they support withdrawals for foreign cards too.

What if you need to deposit cash instead? Well, you’ll be glad to know that 120 7-Eleven stores nationwide offer this. If you need to narrow down which stores have ATMs, or even outlets with machines that can do cash deposits, here’s a link for your reference.

Self-service printing

As we’ve pointed out, you can get some printing done at your nearest 7-Eleven outlet. Now, students can print out their group-study notes, or even your last minute assignment changes, the night before, if needed.

All you need to do is to upload the documents you want to print online, pay online through the platform, and then head to your nearest 7-Eleven store to do the printing. You’ll have to complete the process within 24 hours though, as once that time window is over, documents you uploaded will be deleted.

Other Services Available At 7-Eleven Malaysia

There’s lots that you can do now at your nearest 7-Eleven convenience store. You can pay your utility bills here, as well as your postpaid phone plans, plus your Astro subscription. Of the prepaid variety, once again you can do so for the four major telcos, as well as your TNG eWallet, and the physical Touch ‘n Go card. You can also get Garena, Steam and even NJOI subscription reload pins from 7-Eleven.

In a similar vein, you can get brand new physical Touch ‘n Go cards here too. This includes the regular NFC cards, as well as selected limited-edition designs. The same applies to prepaid starter packs – you can get telco prepaid SIM cards (CelcomDigi Pek Kuning or Pek Biru, Hotlink and U Mobile), activate and reload in one go.

And, in a real emergency, you can also get things delivered from your nearest 7-Eleven convenience store to your door. This can be done via GrabFood, FoodPanda as well as ShopeeFood.

Finally, and while you’re at it, you should also download the My7E app, available via the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and Huawei AppGallery. Through this, you can keep up to date with the latest promotions, as well as get access to exclusive contests and other rewards. Examples include getting purchase rewards via the e-stamp card, as well as a free Slurpee after you’ve gotten six. If social media is more your thing, then you should give the official 7-Eleven Malaysia Facebook page a follow.

This article is brought to you by 7-Eleven Malaysia.