CelcomDigi has announced that it is refining its customer service experience by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven technologies. This initiative serves to streamline the system by tying together its support capabilities across digital, retail and contact centre touchpoints. As part of this shift, the telco has introduced new support options tailored to suit the customers’ needs.

Among these options is the Express Lane, which is pretty much what it says on the tin. Available at selected CelcomDigi outlets, it allows customers to scan a QR code to connect directly with contact centre specialists. This works through either WhatsApp or voice call, depending on user preference. Essentially, this option allows for faster assistance on complicated matters while also reducing wait times and eliminating the need to repeat information.

Meanwhile, eligible postpaid customers can access PremierCARE, which offers faster access to dedicated support teams. This promises quicker assistance and smoother issue resolution, as well as personalised care. Not to be forgotten are the elderly customers. For senior citizens aged 60 and above, CelcomDigi has deployed specially trained customer care teams. These teams offer support suited to the specific needs of this group, particularly when it comes to navigating the telco’s digital platforms.

Beyond these options, CelcomDigi has further simplified access to its support services. The “One Number for All” unified care line uses a single 1111 number across voice and WhatsApp. As such, customers can either call or message this number for assistance. In addition to this, the AI chatbots are available for common enquiries. Meanwhile, more complex issues are directed to support teams.

Finally, the telco has implemented automated device unblocking. This feature unblocks devices within minutes after outstanding payments are completed, so users won’t have to make manual requests.

According to CelcomDigi, these enhancements have already improved service responsiveness, operational efficiency, and consistency. In a statement, the telco declared that it has reduced the average resolution time by 25% and enabled 37% of customer enquiries to be resolved through digital and self-service channels.

(Source: CelcomDigi press release)