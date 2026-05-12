Blueshark has announced that it is teaming up with PETRONAS Lubricants Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PLMMSB) to expand access to electric motorcycle after-sales services. This partnership, which was recently formalised through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), serves to solidify the two-wheel electric vehicle ecosystem in the nation.

As outlined in a social media post, the collaboration will start with the onboarding of five selected PETRONAS MotoExpert outlets to support after-sales services for Blueshark and SoloEra electric motorcycles. The company has also confirmed plans for further expansion. However, it did not disclose any specifics on said expansion beyond the fact that it will take place in phases.

In any case, the list of current authorised service outlets includes the following locations:

PETRONAS MotoExpert Taman Sri Gombak (Fast Garage Gombak)

PETRONAS MotoExpert Taman Bukit Mewah (Dania Garage Kajang)

PETRONAS MotoExpert LDP Subang (Tokan Tayar Subang Jaya)

PETRONAS MotoExpert Autoville Cyberjaya (Get Geared Bikers Cyberjaya)

PETRONAS MotoExpert Kota Damansara (Triple A Garage Kota Damansara)

In addition to this, the post offered a few more details on the partnership. Essentially, the collaboration will cover three key areas, including expanding service coverage via authorised providers within the PETRONAS MotoExpert network. Furthermore, the two parties will deliver joint marketing campaigns, roadshows, as well as other initiatives to engage with customers.

Finally, the firms pledge to introduce new sales and service touchpoints for both individual riders and fleet operators. Again, Blueshark has not revealed any specifics at this point, so we will have to wait and see what the companies have in store.

Overall, this collaboration leverages Blueshark’s electric mobility expertise and PLMMSB’s established market presence and service ecosystem to support customers. With this partnership, the companies aim to strengthen the confidence in electric motorcycle ownership and offer a more seamless experience.

(Source: Blueshark Malaysia via Facebook)