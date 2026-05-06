The Digital Ministry projects that artificial intelligence (AI) will contribute from RM13 billion to RM20 billion to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Malaysia annually by 2030. Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, via deputy Wilson Ugak Kumbong, says that the tech is already demonstrating tangible economic value in the country, adding from an estimated 0.8% to 1.2% to the GDP growth of Malaysia every year.

“At the national level, the digital economy, increasingly powered by AI, contributed over 23% to Malaysia’s GDP last year, amounting to more than RM450 billion in economic value. These are not projections in isolation. They signal a structural shift where AI is no longer peripheral to the economy, but central to productivity, competitiveness and national growth”, the minister said.

The report by The Edge also cites the minister as saying in his speech that the ministry will soon launch what is called the Government Innovation Initiative (GII). This is a platform that allows solutions for problems from the public sector to be developed using emerging technologies, including AI.

“GII is not just about innovation; it is about guided innovation. It ensures that experimentation happens within a framework, where ideas can be tested, refined, and scaled responsibly”, according to Gobind. He added that “ultimately, the future of AI will not be determined by technology alone, but by the values we embed within it. The systems designed, the models trained and the data used by today’s youth will influence real decisions and real lives”.

(Source: The Edge)