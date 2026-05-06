South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced a new QLED smart TVs for the local market. It’s called the QLED Q5F, and in an age where smart TVs are growing larger and larger, these are pretty diminutive in comparison. Also in comparison, they are pretty affordable. Though beyond being made for the entry-level market, the reason for its relatively low price will become clear in a bit.

To start, I mentioned they are small compared to the market norm of today. This is because the Samsung QLED Q5F only comes in two sizes, 40 and 43 inches. That doesn’t stop it from getting some nifty tech. One example is what the company calls Object Tracking Sound Lite, or OTS Lite. This allows the TV to produce virtual surround sound, with action tracking, as well as the ability to work with compatible soundbars.

Also as mentioned earlier, the Samsung QLED Q5F is a smart TV. It doesn’t run Google TV, but instead the company’s own One UI Tizen. The brand has still promised up to seven years of OS upgrades, matching its commitment to the phones that it makes and sells. This also means getting Bixby for voice navigation, as well as using your phone as a surrogate remote.

Other items in the spec sheet include support for HDR 10+, WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.2, three HDMI ports, a USB-A port and an RJ45 LAN port. And the last two that explains the prices of the Samsung QLED Q5F – the Full HD resolution and the 50Hz refresh rate. Depending on the content you consume, the former may not necessarily be an issue. Though it’s much harder to say the same for the latter.

Which brings us to its price. Samsung has priced the 40-inch QLED Q5F at RM1,299, while the 43-inch version costs RM1,399. All that being said, get them by 30 June and you can get RM200 off of those prices.