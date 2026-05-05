Samsung Malaysia has rolled out its Syok Deals Campaign in conjunction with the 5.5 shopping season, offering limited-time discounts across a range of Galaxy devices. The campaign runs from 4 May until 7 May, with rebates of up to RM900 available on selected products, while stocks last.

As shared by the company, the promotion mainly covers tablets and wearables, with smartphones and other products excluded this time around. The key deals include several Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch models, each seeing notable price cuts.

Samsung notes that these offers are available on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on stock availability. Below are some notable highlights from the promo:

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra – from RM5,099 (RRP RM5,999)

Galaxy Tab S11 – from RM3,199 (RRP RM3,899)

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) – RM2,999 (RRP RM3,399)

Galaxy Watch8 – from RM899 (RRP RM1,299)

Galaxy Watch8 Classic – from RM1,399 (RRP RM1,799)

Flash Sale With Up To 50% Off

In addition to the standard campaign discounts, Samsung is also running daily flash sales from 5 to 7 May, starting at 8pm each day. These are exclusive to the Samsung Online Store and Samsung Shop App, and are conducted via live commerce sessions where discount codes are revealed in real time.

Quantities for these flash sale items are extremely limited, with availability tied to the live sessions. Selected deals confirmed for the flash sale include:

Available Nationwide Across Online And Retail Channels

The Samsung Syok Deals Campaign is accessible both online and in physical retail outlets across Malaysia. Participating channels include Samsung Experience Stores, authorised retailers, and partner outlets such as Senheng, senQ, Urban Republic, Best Denki, Courts Malaysia and Harvey Norman. Meanwhile, online purchases can also be made through Samsung’s official website, its mobile app, and its stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

(Source: Samsung Malaysia press release)