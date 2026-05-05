Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has announced the expansion of indoor 5G coverage within Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. This follows the activation of In-Building Solutions (IBS) within said mall, benefitting subscribers of the telcos CelcomDigi, Maxis, and Yes 5G when they visit one of the most visited malls in the country.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is the latest in a long list of sites already equipped with IBS, according to DNB. Other locations on the list include airports such as KLIA and KLIA2, as well as the Senai and Penang International Airports. Also included are major hospitals such as IJN and PPUM, as well as otherwise high foot traffic areas such as KL Sentral, KOMTAR, Setia Spice Arena, and Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) across the country.

Per the announcement, there are 72 other key sites with IBS prior to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur. Other malls are also slated in the rollout pipeline, though no specifics were mentioned on that end. Instead, DNB says that it’s working closely with shareholders, building owners and other partners to rapidly deploy IBS in major commercial facilities in the country.

The company also says that the milestone is part of its move to complement outdoor 5G coverage across over 80% of populated areas with indoor connectivity “at places that matter most”. This includes malls, transport hubs, hospitals, offices and event venues, providing these places with “more consistent speeds, lower latency and higher reliability”.

DNB CEO Azman Ismail says that “as connectivity becomes increasingly central to how people live, work and do business, it is critical that high-quality 5G is available at places that matter most”. He adds that “strong collaboration with our MNO partners, infrastructure providers and building owens has been key to this progress. We also appreciate the support of MCMC in spectrum allocation, which allows us to continuously optimise network performance and deliver world-class 5G services”.