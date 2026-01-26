Toy brick brand LEGO previously had two different flavours of partnerships with footwear maker Adidas. One was a set made to look like a shoe. Another was an actual pair of shoes themed after the toy bricks. More recently, the LEGO announced “a multi-year partnership with Crocs”, for “multiple product drops in 2026 and beyond”. And the first of the lot is what looks like the strangest middle ground between the two Adidas ones.

It’s called the LEGO Brick Clog, and it actually sounds a lot better than it looks. Because at a glance, it looks like the shape of a foot has been carved out of a 2 x 4 brick for each side. This means impractically thick sidewalls and heel counter. Even the toe box looks like it can afford to be two studs shorter. The result of all this unnecessary volume makes it look like it will be very awkward to walk with them on.

And it gets worse when you take a closer look, as it’s not even a single brick visually, but multiple plates put together. The part where you put your foot through looks like it’s a 2 x 2 plate short of the whole thing being a complete brick. Then there’s the outsole, which also has a brick-like look and is the least odd-looking part of the clogs. By far the most incongruent part of the whole look though is the backstrap. Which also further highlights the unnecessary volume of material used for the heel counter.

Beats Stepping On Actual LEGO?

If nothing else, wearing the Brick Clog would still be a more pleasant experience than stepping on a LEGO brick. And because it’s ultimately still footwear, the trolls among us won’t be able to derive satisfaction of having others step on the Brick Clog to match stepping on a proper brick.

Also, as a complete aside, it’s pretty difficult for LEGO to beat the genAI allegations when you take a closer look at one of the promo images included in the announcement. Take a closer look at the background to see what we mean.

But back to the clogs themselves. If this is something that you’d pay money for, the LEGO Brick Clog costs US$149.99 (~RM596). Get it, and you’ll also get a minifig with four scaled-down pairs of Brick Clogs of its own. LEGO says this will be available globally from 16 February onwards. A second drop from this multi-year partnership will be coming in spring, or between late March and late May.

(Source: LEGO [1], [2])