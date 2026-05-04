By now, it’s clear that Johor is shaping up to be the artificial intelligence (AI) hub of the country, with its ever-growing collection of data centre projects. However, Sarawak is also looking to develop its own AI infrastructure. The state government is planning to develop an AI data campus, with the aim to drive investment and strengthen the region’s AI data centre ecosystem.

The Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS) revealed that Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced the plan during his official working visit to the K2 Strategic Data Centre Campus in Dublin, Ireland. According to the Premier, a 405-hectare site in Tanjung Embang has already been identified for the project.

He went on to explain a few details on the facility, which will be known as the Kuching AI Data Campus. This campus will be equipped with dedicated power and water supply facilities. Of course, this is to support data centre operations. Beyond that, the data campus will support the development of AI system connectivity nodes, which are meant to form an AI grid in the future.

Other details on the facility are unclear at this point. However, the Premier did reveal that the project will be implemented through a public-private partnership (PPP). The first phase of this project will cover 120 hectares. Moreover, its development will be modelled after the data centre he visited on Saturday. That said, he did not mention a specific timeline for the project.

It is also worth noting that the construction of this facility will support other large-scale development projects in Tanjung Embang. Among them are a new airport, a new seaport, plus the development of low-carbon industries. With all this in mind, it’s clear that the state government is looking to establish the location as a new urban hub.

(Source: UKAS)