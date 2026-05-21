The iQOO 15T recently launched on the brand’s home turf, but it did not debut alone. Alongside the smartphone, iQOO took the wraps off its latest flagship tablet, the Pad6 Pro. Much like the company’s other offerings, this device places gaming performance at the forefront.

Starting with its display, the Pad6 Pro equips a 13.2-inch LCD panel with a 3840 x 2512 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 540Hz touch sampling rate. Other than that, this screen offers 1,200 nits of peak brightness and DC dimming. The tablet itself weighs 663g and measures 6.18mm thick.

Under the hood, the device packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. iQOO pairs this with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Meanwhile, keeping the tablet powered is a 13,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging. For heat management, the Pad6 Pro equips a VC three-dimensional cooling system.

On the software side, the tablet runs on Android 16 via OriginOS 6. Also on board are several productivity and cross-device features, including vivo Office Suite and lossless file transfer. Other than that, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

As for gaming, the brand relies on its self-developed Monster super-core engine to optimise performance. Features like game super-resolution and super-frame enhancement serve to offer a more immersive experience. According to the company, the Pad6 Pro supports 13 native 4K games. It also supports 4K gameplay screenshots and 4K screen recording.

On the imaging end, the device sports a 13MP camera on the rear. Flipping it around, you get an 8MP shooter. Other features include an 8-speaker setup.

In China, the iQOO Pad6 Pro comes in three colours. As for pricing, the base 8GB+256GB model is available for CNY4,299 (~RM2,509), while the 12GB+256GB variant retails for CNY4,499 (~RM2,625). Finally, the 12GB+512GB and 16GB+512GB versions are priced at CNY4,999 (~RM2,917) and CNY5,999 (~RM3,500) respectively.

That said, much like the smartphone, iQOO has not said a word about global availability. So, it’s uncertain if the device will make its way to our shores.

(Source: iQOO, Gizmochina)