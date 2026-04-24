Earlier this month, the Malaysian government introduced flexible work arrangements, including work-from-home (WFH), within the federal public sector. Now, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is urging the private sector to consider a similar approach to help reduce fuel consumption while maintaining productivity and morale.

In his speech, he said employers should be more flexible and pragmatic in managing operations. “The private sector cannot remain comfortable with old methods in a world that has changed,” Anwar adds. “Instead, this is the time to accelerate productivity improvements, increase investment in innovation and automation, and generate value-added and sustainability.

In a statement delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Anwar said the government has already outlined the Madani Economy framework alongside clear policies aimed at elevating the nation’s standing. He added that the private sector must fully seize the opportunities created by these reform efforts. “All these aspirations will not become reality without a collective commitment to implement them wholeheartedly,” he said.

The major cause for the call to be thrifty and for the WFH arrangement is related to the ongoing fuel crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia. Anwar notes that this conflict has a significant impact not only on regional stability but also on the global economy and security.

He adds that if the crisis persists, it would expose Malaysia to broader systemic economic effects such as rising logistics costs. “In these challenging times, the entire government machinery must strengthen governance, every ringgit must be spent prudently, leakages must be closed, and efforts to broaden the revenue base and improve compliance must be intensified.”

Since the implementation of the WFH arrangement for the public sector, the government says it has managed to save 334,000 litres of fuel, equivalent to roughly RM678,000. At the same time, it is also urging the transport sector to play a role in easing the situation.

A case in point is Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who recently called on e-hailing companies to expand carpooling options in a bid to reduce the number of trips on the road. However, we aren’t so sure if this method of commuting will catch on.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)