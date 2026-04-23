The government is continuing its push to modernise public services in the country with two new initiatives involving the National Library of Malaysia. In a recent statement, Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang introduced these initiatives, which are called Quickbook2U@PNM and QuickKarel.

Starting with Quickbook2U, it’s an online service that allows readers to access reading materials without leaving the comforts of their homes. According to the minister, the books will be delivered to the readers’ locations via e-hailing service. As such, there is no need to be physically present at the library.

To make use of the service, those interested in borrowing books from the National Library can head over to the online portal and fill in a form. Here, one must include their personal and contact details, as well as the titles they want to borrow. As outlined on the website, users can borrow up to six books for 60 days, and late fees will apply.

It is worth noting that at the time of writing, the form does not work properly, as clicking on the submit button does nothing. What’s more, it lacks the option to enter a delivery address. So, it is likely that the feature is not quite ready for use just yet.

Meanwhile, QuickKarel allows the public to book rental spaces at the National Library through an online platform. With this system, users can book these spaces in a quicker and more efficient manner. Apparently, QuickKarel reduces the time for applications from five minutes to one minute. Furthermore, users can easily check the availability of these rooms. That said, much like Quickbook2U, the QuickKarel system also seems to be unavailable at the moment. The webpage does not offer the option to submit an application.

In any case, the minister asserts that introduction of these digital services reflects the government’s commitment in modernising public services. Beyond that, the initiatives serve to expand access to knowledge in the nation.

(Source: Aaron Ago Dagang via Facebook)