If you’re planning any trips to India, don’t forget to fill in the digital e-Arrival Card before departing. The High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi has issued a travel advisory on its social media account reminding Malaysians to do so, as the Indian government has made it a mandatory requirement for those entering the country.

As per the announcement, all Malaysian citizens must fill in the e-Arrival Card application form and submit it online at least 72 hours before departure. This requirement also applies to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

To submit the application, travellers can head over to the Indian government portal. From there, they must fill in personal details including their name, passport number, as well as contact information. Additionally, travellers must provide arrival details. Upon submission, a QR code will be provided, which serves as the e-Arrival confirmation. This must be shown at the immigration counter.

As such, the High Commission suggests that travellers keep a copy of their e-Arrival confirmation, either in digital or printed form. Also worth noting that the digital card is an additional requirement for entry, not a visa replacement. This means that all travellers must have valid visa and travel documents.

Basically, the e-Arrival Card is the digital equivalent to paper disembarkation forms. The Indian government initially introduced the system in October 2025. At the time, it served as an optional alternative to the existing method. However, as of the beginning of this month, the country officially permanently discontinued the paper format, which means that all travellers must now apply online ahead of time.

In any case, the High Commission advises Malaysians to check the latest travel regulations before embarking on their trips. Furthermore, travellers can refer to the relevant Indian authorities for the updated guidelines.

(Source: High Commission of Malaysia in New Delhi via Facebook)