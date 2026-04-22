Alongside teasing the Luna Pro and Luna Ultra at NAB 2026, Insta360 also previewed a new wireless microphone, the Mic Pro. While details remain limited for now, the company is positioning it as a more visible, creator-focused accessory rather than something designed to stay hidden on talent.

Unlike most compact wireless microphones, the Mic Pro features a customisable e-ink display that allows creators to showcase logos, names, or other graphics directly on the unit. This effectively turns the microphone into part of the visual identity of a video, rather than just an audio tool tucked away out of sight.

Insta360 says the Mic Pro is designed to be “part of the frame”, which aligns with the growing trend of creators leaning into personal branding. The e-ink panel also suggests low power consumption, allowing the display to remain visible without significantly affecting battery life.

The Mic Pro also introduces what the company calls “Direct Connect”, enabling receiver-free audio when paired with compatible Insta360 cameras. This includes the upcoming Luna Series models, suggesting tighter ecosystem integration for users already invested in the brand’s cameras.

While full technical specifications have not been revealed, Insta360 shared that the Mic Pro features a three-microphone array. This setup works alongside AI-powered processing and NPU-based noise reduction to maintain clear and consistent audio across different environments. The microphone also supports internal recording, providing a backup audio track in case of interference or dropouts during shoots.

From the single image released, the Mic Pro appears to ship with a companion case, likely doubling as a charging unit. The presence of four LED indicators on the case suggests battery status monitoring, which is typical for modern wireless microphone kits.

As for availability and pricing, Insta360 has yet to confirm when the Mic Pro will launch or how much it will cost. More details are expected closer to its official release.

To refresh, this is not Insta360’s first wireless audio product. The company introduced the Mic Air last year, which offers features such as noise reduction and stable transmission for everyday recording scenarios. In Malaysia, the Mic Air is priced at RM239 for the transmitter-only option, while a bundle with one transmitter and one receiver retails at RM338.

(Source: Insta360, via PRNewswire / Quadro_News)