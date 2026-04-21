Malaysian Star Wars fans are getting a special treat this coming Star Wars Day, as the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) announced that it will present “Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert”. For those unaware, it is the full screening of a classic film that debuted in 1977, accompanied by a live performance of John Williams’s original score.

In an official statement, MPO shared that the event will take place at Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS, Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), on 3 May 2026 at 3PM and 4 May 2026 at 8PM. If you’re a true fan of the franchise, then you’d know that the dates are no accident. Moreover, the music institution also said that the orchestra will be led and conducted by Gerard Salonga.

The press release further explains that since the debut of the first *Star Wars* film over 45 years ago, the franchise has exerted a profound and lasting influence on both cinema and popular culture, an impact that continues to resonate today. It claims that “fans will experience the scope and grandeur of this beloved film in a live symphonic concert experience”.

Of course, you don’t attend an orchestra concert every day. That’s why you should listen closely for the film’s iconic tracks, such as “Main Title”, “Imperial Attack” and “Ben’s Death and TIE Fighter Attack”. There’s also “Cantina Band”, “Inner City”, and “The Princess Appears”, to name a few.

It’s worth noting that, as per the official website, the event will observe a strict smart casual dress code. Meaning, guests aren’t allowed to enter with torn jeans, shorts, collarless t-shirts and sweatshirts, singlets, sports attire, slippers, and flip-flops.

Naturally, those interested have to act fast, as tickets are selling out quickly. Ticket prices start at RM399, RM449, RM499, and RM549. Those interested can purchase their tickets at mpo.com.my or via 03-23317007.

Additionally, the orchestra is giving a 20% discount for the Concertscape package with a minimum purchase of 3 concerts. Other discounts include a 10% off for MyKad holders and a 15% off for senior citizens.

(Source: MPO, via Bernama)