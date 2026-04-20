The government is looking to extend internet coverage along railway lines under a new “where there is a track, there is internet” initiative. Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the effort will initially focus on improving connectivity along the KL Sentral–Segamat Electric Train Service (ETS) route.

The move builds on the existing “where there is a road, there is internet” approach, which focuses on improving mobile coverage along major road networks. It has also led to efforts to identify critical areas with dropped calls and assess the infrastructure needed to improve connectivity.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telcos must address connectivity issues along the ETS route within a month. “This is among the efforts being taken, and I hope that Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) service users will feel more comfortable staying connected or working while travelling to their destinations,” he said during an internet speed test session on the KL Sentral–Segamat line.

Fahmi also said the MCMC conducted internet speed tests for both 4G and 5G networks together with six major telcos. The providers involved include CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia, YTL Communications, and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). He said these improvements should extend across the entire 1,700km KTMB network up to Tumpat, Kelantan.

The minister also asked the MCMC, KTMB, the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC), and the six telcos to hold a workshop soon to identify coverage issues and blind spots across the KTMB network. Moreover, he adds that the relevant parties must identify both immediate solutions and long-term measures. Meanwhile, Fahmi is also aware that RAC and KTMB already offer services such as WiFi, but improving connectivity requires a more holistic, carrier-agnostic approach.



“We are not concerned about which company it is, as long as there is shared passive infrastructure such as towers or other equipment that can be utilised,” Fahmi said. “Therefore, all telecommunications companies should make use of what has already been provided.”

Naik ETS ke Johor hari ini. Pasukan dari MCMC turut melaksanakan ujian kelajuan dan kualiti liputan selular sepanjang laluan ETS KL Sentral ke Segamat. Memuaskan, tapi masih belum mencapai tahap yang amat baik. Saya telah pun arahkan MCMC serta syarikat telekomunikasi untuk… pic.twitter.com/cQHTDe6pg9 — Fahmi Fadzil 🇲🇾 (@fahmi_fadzil) April 19, 2026

It’s also worth mentioning that Fahmi conducted two internet speed tests at Kajang Station and Pulau Sebang/Tampin Station during his journey from KL Sentral to Segamat. In an official X post, Fahmi said that cellular coverage quality is “satisfactory, but still not very good“.

On the other hand, in a separate statement, MCMC said that these tests were to assess coverage performance and the speed of 4G and 5G networks in real time along the rail route. The statement reads that “various technical parameters were measured, including download and upload speeds, data connection stability, and continuity of coverage without interruption.” The ministry also said it used specialised equipment and network monitoring tools to ensure the findings were accurate and comprehensive.

Dapatan awal menunjukkan liputan 5G kini mencapai 71% kawasan, namun beberapa lokasi tertentu dikenal pasti memerlukan penambahbaikan lanjut. pic.twitter.com/9pS8in4nCN — MCMC (@MCMC_RASMI) April 19, 2026

Using these tools, MCMC found that 5G coverage extends to only 71% of the area, with several locations flagged for further improvement. However, several locations have recorded weaker coverage quality and slower download speeds, particularly in rural areas around Negri Sembilan, Melaka, and northern Johor, which still require further improvement by service providers.

(Source: Bernama, X [1], [2])