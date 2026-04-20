The government will be using the Central Database Hub, or Padu, to provide data analytics. This will in turn help the government make better-informed decisions. The Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir says that the system, which is already used for data verification, will be expanded to include analytics as a service to other government bodies starting May.

Per The Edge, the minister says “without analytics, data alone is insufficient. This service supports agencies not just in verification but also in analysis and decision-making”. The minister provided a couple of examples of this use, one of which is the assessing of a borrower’s repayment capabilities for government loans. Another example is the analysis of broader policies, such as the aging nation policies.

The minister explains further “Padu enables identification of demographic and socio-economic patterns by location. This helps determine where and whether assistance is needed and what kind of policies are suitable”. Per the report, the system collates and integrates over 600 data points and covers 30.7 million individuals. It is also now used for data verification requests from other government agencies.

To reiterate, Padu was launched back in January of 2024 by then Economy Minister Rafizi Famli. It was designated as a national data repository, consolidating verified information from various government agencies The system was made to reduce data duplication, provide near real-time insights, and ensure subsidies and assistance are channeled to eligible recipients more accurately. It was also meant to be the system to be used for the RON95 petrol subsidies before BUDI95 came along.

Earlier, Akmal Nasrullah said that the government will outline a more comprehensive roadmap for Padu‘s expansion by the end of the month. At the time, the minister said it was part of ongoing efforts to refine the system’s role as a core platform for implementing government programs more effectively. This may be one form in which the change manifests.

(Source: The Edge)