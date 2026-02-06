The government will announce a more comprehensive utilisation of the Central Database Hub system (PADU) by early March 2026, potentially ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said Putrajaya is developing a new direction for PADU to ensure it supports not only targeted assistance, but also plays a central role in national policy formulation.

Speaking after a fireside chat at the 2026 Malaysia Economic Forum, Akmal said the Ministry of Economy is reviewing the full scope of PADU to maximise its potential. He added that the ministry aims to capitalise on the existing data repository to strengthen how the government designs, plans and implements public policies.

Akmal said PADU has strong potential to support the government from a back-end perspective, particularly in improving policy planning and execution. He said the platform can provide a stronger foundation for data-driven decision-making across government, allowing agencies to rely more heavily on a centralised and near real-time national database.

To refresh, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched PADU in January 2024, with the system previously overseen by former economy minister Rafizi Ramli. The platform functions as a central database containing individual and household profiles of Malaysian citizens and permanent residents, primarily to facilitate the delivery of targeted subsidies.

The government designed PADU to provide a secure and comprehensive national database to enable more accurate data analytics, support policy formulation and enhance targeted policy implementation. Officials have also positioned the system as a way to help strengthen the country’s fiscal position through better targeting and improved data quality.

PADU was initially intended to serve as the main reference for implementing targeted subsidies for RON95 fuel. However, in September last year, the government introduced the Budi Madani RON95 (BUDI95) mechanism instead, which set the subsidised petrol price at RM1.99 per litre for eligible citizens.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)