Older arcade heads may remember spending too much time at one SNK Neo Geo machine or another. Among them, the more affluent ones may have even bought the Neo Geo AES, essentially a home console to play those arcade games. For those who want that experience, either for the first time to relive them, there’s some news. As part of its 35th anniversary, it’s getting a modern remake. And it’s called the Neo Geo AES Plus.

First revealed by Plaion, which is now an Embracer Group subsidiary, the company says that the Neo Geo AES Plus doesn’t use emulation. Instead, it is “powered by its legacy ASIC chips, re-engineered by modern standards to replicate the original machine’s hardware and software”. Because of this, it also takes the old gaming cartridges from all those years ago.

In the same vein, the modern remake also comes with a 1:1 replica of its old Arcade Stick. This also uses the classic 15-pin connector. Which also means that it’s compatible to the original AES, as is the original Arcade Stick compatible with the AES Plus. Of course, being a modern remake, the Neo Geo AES Plus comes with modern sensibilities. While you can still use the original AV output, you also get a HDMI option.

Beyond the console and the bundled Arcade Stick, the Neo Geo AES Plus also has a small suite of accessories. One of these is the wireless Arcade Stick. In addition to just plugging it in via cable, this version also has a wireless dongle. Said dongle also comes in the familiar 15-pin connector, ensuring backwards compatibility with the original. This comes in black and white colourways, but either way, they cost GBP 89.99 (~RM481).

Sort of similar is the Gamepad, which doesn’t come in white, is wireless by default, but also has its 15-pin wireless dongle. This one has a GBP 44.99 price tag (~RM241). Finally, there’s the memory card. This, too is a 1:1 replica of the original, providing backward compatibility. Except there’s one small change – its modern incarnation no longer needs a battery. And for that, it has an asking price of GBP 24.99 (~RM134).

At launch, the Neo Geo AES Plus will have 10 games accompanying it. These are Metal Slug, The King of Fighters 2002, Mark of the Wolves, Big Tournament Golf, Shock Troopers, Samurai Shodown V Special, Pulstar

Twinkle Star Sprites, Magician Lord and Over Top. All of these also come in cartridges compatible with the original AES. But they do come with a modern price tag of GBP 69.99 (~RM374) each.

Circling back to the consoles for its prices. You can get them in three “editions”. The Original Edition, which only has the wired Arcade Stick as mentioned, costs GBP 179.99 (~RM963). Then there’s the Anniversary Edition, which sees the console itself being painted in white. The wired only Arcade Stick has also been swapped out for the white wireless version. This edition also comes with a copy of Metal Slug bundled in. This costs GBP 269.99 (~RM1,605)

Last, but far from least, is the Ultimate Edition. As the name suggests, this comes with all available accessories and games, plus a rack for the latter to boot. Naturally, it comes with the ultimate price tag of (~RM4,279).

Now, for some bad news. Plaion is only opening pre-orders for all of with shipping only expected to start from 12 November onwards. Making things worse is that the company doesn’t actually ship to Malaysia. I’d say check with your preferred local retailer if they have the means to bring these in, but I wouldn’t hold by breath.

(Source: Plaion)