If you’ve been using Instagram for some time now, then you might have noticed a small tab of photos at the bottom-right corner of your inbox. If you accidentally tap it and see a random set of images from people you follow, congratulations; you’ve just tried out the app’s newest feature, Instants.

For the uninitiated, Instants is Instagram’s latest attempt at creating an ephemeral photo format. According to the official blog post, the social media platform is positioning Instants as a new spontaneous way to share unfiltered and unedited photos.

How It Works

Viewers can react and reply to Instants, with replies going straight to the poster’s DM, similar to regular stories. However, the main gimmick of the feature is that, once a user has viewed the photo, it disappears. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, the instants are archived for up to a year for the poster to view them. They also have the option to share them as Stories down the line by compiling them as a recap.

As mentioned earlier, users can find the Instants in the bottom right corner of their inbox. To reinforce the focus on “unfiltered” and “spontaneous” photos, Instants only lets users take pictures with their device’s camera and prevents uploads from the gallery. Moreover, the only editing the user can do is by adding a caption to the photo.

Users can choose to send Instants to mutuals or close friends and can use the undo button to remove an Instant before anyone sees it. Viewers can temporarily snooze the feature by pressing the Instants tray and swiping right and reactivating it by pressing the same spot and swiping left.

Privacy & Standalone App

You might think Instants would remain just a regular feature, but Instagram is clearly positioning it as a standalone product and is even developing a separate app under the same name. The company says this is in response to users’ demand for a “quicker, easier way to get into the camera”. At the time of writing, the Meta-owned platform is currently testing the app in select countries, and Malaysia isn’t one of them. We don’t really know when it will arrive locally, if at all.

As for privacy, the company says that Instants will have the same safety and privacy protections as Instagram. Additionally, Instagram’s in-app controls such as block, mute, and restrict also apply to Instants regardless of whether they’re on the main Instagram platform or the standalone Instants app.

Do take note that viewers cannot take screenshots or screen-record Instants. Lastly, to those using the platform’s parental supervision system, the feature also counts towards a teen’s daily time limit.

Opinion: Do You Really Need It?

Though Instagram dominates the image-sharing market, it’s refreshing to see the company experimenting with new ideas rather than resting on its laurels. That said, I’d argue this might not be the best approach, as Instants feels like a “lite” version of Instagram Stories. If I were to point out any positives, I’d say I appreciate that the feature only allows undoctored images, which spares me from interacting with AI-generated content.

The concept of ephemeral, in-the-moment photo sharing is certainly intriguing—but is it really necessary? If you’re capturing a moment, wouldn’t you rather experience it with your own eyes rather than through a phone screen? And if the first instinct is to snap a photo for Instants, doesn’t that risk coming across as disingenuous or vain rather than being authentic?

People are already struggling with shrinking attention spans, and I believe that introducing a faster way to post and view photos could make the problem worse. I am also curious who this feature is really for, because aside from authenticity, I think Instagram Stories already accomplishes what Instants is designed to do. One positive I can point out is that the feature only allows undoctored images, which spares me from seeing AI-generated content.

Lastly, for the standalone app, I do feel that there is some unnecessary bloat. This may mean little in an era where modern smartphones have around 512GB of storage all the way up to 1TB, but I can’t help but wonder who will download the app, especially since Instagram already has this feature baked in today.

Of course, it’s worth noting that these are only my personal opinions, so take them with a grain of salt. Whether this feature will gain traction and stand on its own or not remains to be seen.

(Source: Instagram)